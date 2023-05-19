Jyothi scorches track again

PTI

Ranchi, May 18

Star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji claimed her second gold of the Federation Cup Athletics Championship by winning the women’s 200 metres race in style to hog the limelight on the concluding day here today.

Her winning time of 23.42 seconds was better than the Asian Athletics Championship qualifying mark of 23.50s set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

A day after winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold with a new meet record of 12.89s, Jyothi outshone Archana Suseendran, who clocked 23.61s to win silver.

Amlan Borgohain took the gold in the corresponding men’s 200m race in 20.83s.