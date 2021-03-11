Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles national record at Cyprus International Meet

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

A month after her national record effort was not counted due to wind assistance beyond legal limit, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has smashed the national record while winning an event in Cyprus with a timing of 13.23 seconds.

The 22-year-old Andhra athlete on Tuesday won the gold at the Cyprus International Meet at Limassol under a head wind speed of 0.1m/s. The old national record of 13.38 seconds was in the name of Anuradha Biswal since 2002.

This Cyprus International Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger category D event.

Jyothi, who trains under Joseph Hillier at Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High Performance Center in Bhubaneswar, had clocked 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month but it was not counted as national record as the wind speed was +2.1 m/s, more than the permissible +2.0 m/s.

In 2020 also, Jyothi had run below Biswal’s national record time as she clocked 13.03 seconds at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri, Karnataka.

But it was also not counted as NR as National Anti-Doping Agency did not test her at the meet and there was no technical delegate from the Athletics Federation of India.

Another Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High Performance Center trainee Amlan Borgohain, who smashed the national record during the Kozhikode Federation Cup, finished third in men’s 200m race with a time of 21.32 seconds.

The 24-year-old from Assam had clocked 20.52s in Kozhikode.

In other result, Lili Das won the women’s 1500m race with a time of 4 minutes 17.79 seconds.