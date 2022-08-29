Harry Kane gives Spurs 2-0 victory

NOTTINGHAM, August 28

Harry Kane missed a penalty but scored twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career and give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest that kept up their strong start to the Premier League season.

Forest, who have signed 17 players for about £150 million since promotion, made the early running before Spurs’ prolific striker silenced the crowd with a low fifth minute strike from inside the penalty area. His scuffed goal, after a superb run and pass by Dejan Kulusevski, was Kane’s 200th league goal. — Reuters