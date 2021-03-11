Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea

London: Harry Kane headed a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw in a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Barcelona

Barcelona frustrated by Rayo on Lewandowski’s debut

Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano in their first LaLiga game of the season.

Munich

Bayern ease past Wolfsburg with Musiala on target

Bayern Munich made it two Bundesliga wins from two matches when they comfortably beat visitors VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 with goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Mueller.

Toronto

Halep to face Maia in final after beating Pegula

Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6 6-3 6-4. Halep will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 6-4 7-6 (7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova. Agencies