Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea

London: Harry Kane headed a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw in a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.
Barcelona
Barcelona frustrated by Rayo on Lewandowski’s debut
Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano in their first LaLiga game of the season.
Munich
Bayern ease past Wolfsburg with Musiala on target
Bayern Munich made it two Bundesliga wins from two matches when they comfortably beat visitors VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 with goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Mueller.
Toronto
Halep to face Maia in final after beating Pegula
Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6 6-3 6-4. Halep will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 6-4 7-6 (7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Top News
‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047
Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...
Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi
Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...
CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’
Exhorts people to wage war against social maladies like unem...
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announces payment of first instalment of revised pay scale
2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners would be benefi...
Man threatens Mukesh Ambani's family by calling at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai; police detain 1 suspect
A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unst...