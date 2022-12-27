Kane sparks Tottenham fightback

LONDON, December 26

Harry Kane shook off his World Cup disappointment to spark a Tottenham Hotspur revival in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Brentford today as the Premier League roared back to life.

An early goal by Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney’s close-range strike shortly after the interval put Brentford 2-0 up as Tottenham struggled to deal with their hosts.

But Antonio Conte’s side have made a habit of playing their best football when trailing, and so it proved again.

Kane, whose missed penalty just over a fortnight ago condemned England to a quarterfinal defeat by France, headed home in the 65th minute to give his side a lifeline.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, one of five Tottenham starters who featured at the World Cup, levelled with a calm finish and Kane almost won it with a header against the crossbar.

Tottenham are in fourth place with 30 points, while Brentford are ninth in the standings.

Forty four days after the Premier League shut down for the first mid-season World Cup, all eyes were on those players involved in Qatar and especially Kane.

The striker equalled England’s international scoring record with his 53rd goal in the clash with France but the abiding memory of that evening was his late missed penalty as England suffered a 2-1 defeat. — Reuters