Kane to the rescue, Rashford injured in United's triumph

LONDON, April 8

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane struck a late winner in a fiery 2-1 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion today to boost his side’s hopes of a top-four finish.

Son Heung-min’s 100th Premier League goal, a superb curler in the 10th minute, had given Spurs the lead against the run of play but Brighton levelled through Lewis Dunk in the 34th.

Brighton were by far the better side and had two goals ruled out although the biggest talking point until Kane’s 79th-minute winner was an altercation between Tottenham caretaker manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Both men were red-carded in the second half following a melee which had been brewing since the Italian pair exchanged angry words before the game kicked off.

Rashford hobbles off

Marcus Rashford hobbled off with an apparent groin injury late in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Everton. The England forward gestured to United’s bench that he needed to come off and was feeling the groin area in his right leg as he left the field in the 81st at Old Trafford.

“We have to wait — doesn’t look well,” United manager Erik ten Hag said of Rashford, who has netted 28 goals in all competitions this season to be United’s top scorer.

United are in the middle of a busy stretch of games, with the team fighting to finish in the league’s top four and also still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Ten Hag said Rashford’s injury was “due to the schedule.” “It can’t be that you play three games in six days,” he said. — Agencies