 Kane’s dark days begin after penalty miss : The Tribune India

Kane’s dark days begin after penalty miss

Kane’s dark days begin after penalty miss

England’s Harry Kane after missing a penalty vs France. REUTERS



DOHA, December 11

England skipper Harry Kane said he will have to live with the penalty miss that condemned his team to a World Cup quarterfinal exit against reigning champions France on Saturday.

The striker had drawn his side level in the Al Bayt Stadium with a successful spot-kick that saw him match Wayne Rooney’s record haul of 53 goals for England.

He then had the chance to make it 2-2 late on after Mason Mount was barged over by Theo Hernandez in the area but this time he blazed his effort high over the crossbar.

After the final whistle Kane dropped to his haunches and stared at the ground before walking tearfully away to be comforted by England manager Gareth Southgate.

“I’m not someone who thinks too much about it, I prepare the same whether I get one penalty or two penalties in a game,” Kane said about facing his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Hugo Lloris from the spot for the second time.

“I can’t fault my preparation or the detail before the game, it didn’t feel any different. I felt confident taking it but didn’t execute it the way I wanted to. Of course it’s something I will have to live with and take on the chin. But all we can do is be proud of each other and know that the team is in a really good place for the future,” he added.

Kane’s miss will be added to some infamous England penalty failures at major tournaments, with the likes of Southgate, Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce all haunted by them, although theirs happened in penalty shootouts rather than in regular play. — Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

2
Himachal

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

3
Punjab

Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda

4
Business

Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: Sources

5
Nation

Russia welcomes India's decision not to join oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

6
Punjab

Tarn Taran police effect major reshuffle day after RPG attack on Sarhali police station

7
Nation

Trouble for AAP, Gujarat MLA showers praises on PM Modi

8
Features

Brasilia comes to Chandigarh: A confluence of 20th century's two iconic urban utopias

9
Punjab

Man tied in front of moving truck as punishment for ‘stealing wheat bags’ in Muktsar; video goes viral

10
Health

What could precipitate heart attacks in the young? Experts give reasons

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Will restore OPS: CM Sukhu after oath-taking

Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking

Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...

Unconnected operatives: Modular terror mechanism new challenge for NIA in J&K

Unconnected operatives: Modular terror mechanism new challenge for NIA in J&K

Era of labelling terrorists ‘good’ or ‘bad’ must go: India at UNSC

Era of labelling terrorists 'good' or 'bad' must go: India at UNSC

Air India nears historic order for 500 jets

Air India nears historic order for 500 jets

Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...

J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary

J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary

BJP hails move, cites Hry database


Cities

View All

Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Farmers hold protest, seek legal guarantee for MSP

Roadblocks frequent near Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib

MLA reaches out to people with May I Help You stall at PITEX

Open House: Will the move to build 16 more medical colleges make Punjab a medical education hub?

Finally, stage set for theatre’s first event

Finally, stage set for theatre’s first event

Team attacked during raid on illegal mining site in P’kula; 5 vehicles seized

Four-hour evening nakas in Mohali

343 defaulters lose power in Mohali

Eyes on 2024 polls, parties start early

Days after MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president resigns

Days after MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president resigns

Russian delegation visits Delhi hospital

Ghaziabad man who duped insurance holders arrested

Bail plea of woman who ‘assaulted’ advocate rejected

2 held for killing man to avenge thrashing

PIMS fest sparks row

PIMS fest sparks row

Remain present at 'NRI milni' on Dec 16, senior officials told

Nepalese man held with stolen cellphone

Buoyed by HP win, Cong holds discussion on MC poll strategy

Thieves break into house, steal Rs 3.2L

Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Unidentified persons threaten to blow up tower in township in Ludhiana

Govt to spend Rs 42.37 crore on development works in Ludhiana: Minister

5 held for snatching, theft incidents in Ludhiana

3 arrested on charge of film piracy in Ludhiana

Black films on VIP vehicles go unchecked

Black films on VIP vehicles go unchecked

Farmers march down to MP’s residence, want cases dropped

Store told to pay Rs 5,000 for Rs 1 overcharge

Stoma care clinic unveiled at GMC

Folk artistes steal the show at youth fest