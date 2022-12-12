Kane’s dark days begin after penalty miss

DOHA, December 11

England skipper Harry Kane said he will have to live with the penalty miss that condemned his team to a World Cup quarterfinal exit against reigning champions France on Saturday.

The striker had drawn his side level in the Al Bayt Stadium with a successful spot-kick that saw him match Wayne Rooney’s record haul of 53 goals for England.

He then had the chance to make it 2-2 late on after Mason Mount was barged over by Theo Hernandez in the area but this time he blazed his effort high over the crossbar.

After the final whistle Kane dropped to his haunches and stared at the ground before walking tearfully away to be comforted by England manager Gareth Southgate.

“I’m not someone who thinks too much about it, I prepare the same whether I get one penalty or two penalties in a game,” Kane said about facing his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Hugo Lloris from the spot for the second time.

“I can’t fault my preparation or the detail before the game, it didn’t feel any different. I felt confident taking it but didn’t execute it the way I wanted to. Of course it’s something I will have to live with and take on the chin. But all we can do is be proud of each other and know that the team is in a really good place for the future,” he added.

Kane’s miss will be added to some infamous England penalty failures at major tournaments, with the likes of Southgate, Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce all haunted by them, although theirs happened in penalty shootouts rather than in regular play. — Reuters