Kane's special goal sinks City

LONDON, February 5

Manchester City’s bid to chop Arsenal’s Premier League lead to two points was scuppered as Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over the champions today.

Kane’s 15th-minute effort punished some sloppy City defending and made him the north London club’s all-time top goalscorer with 267, taking him past former great Jimmy Greaves whose record had stood since 1970.

It was a strike even fans of Tottenham’s arch-rivals Arsenal would have celebrated down the road as it helped Mikel Arteta’s side stay five points clear of champions City despite Saturday’s shock loss at Everton.

Tottenham had led by two goals at halftime at City a few weeks ago only to capitulate and lose 4-2 but this time they held firm despite a late red card for Cristian Romero to boost their own hopes of finishing in the top-four. With Erling Haaland relatively quiet, the closest City came to scoring was a Riyad Mahrez effort that smashed against the underside of the crossbar in first-half stoppage time.

Tottenham then withstood a late siege to clinch a third win in four league games over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Real shock

Madrid: Champions Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Mallorca in LaLiga today thanks to a bizarre own goal by defender Nacho early in the first half. Nacho left his teammates stunned as he tried to clear a cross in the 13th minute and headed the ball high over his own goalkeeper and into the net.

Real dominated the match but missed several chances including a golden opportunity to equalise in the 59th minute. — Reuters