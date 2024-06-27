Kapil Dev set for new innings, dons PGTI president’s cap

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

Some say Kapil Dev is the greatest of all time (GOAT) of Indian cricket. He even pipped Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar for the Indian Cricketer of the Century award by Wisden in 2002.

While his greatness among Indian fans was never in question, the 1983 World Cup winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has added another chapter to his glorious career. The former all-rounder, who has a decent handicap in golf and regularly takes part in amateur events, has now been unanimously elected as the new president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

This appointment has not come out of the blue for the 1983 World Cup winning captain as he has already been a vice-president and board member of the body for the past three years and has a better understanding of how the body works.

Kapil Dev had been sounded out to take over as the new chief a few months ago and the appointment was made formal after he was voted unanimously at a board meeting held on Tuesday.

“It is an honour to become the president of the PGTI, an organisation with which I have now been associated for quite a few years. It is a players’ body, and I am great friends with all of them and with whom I often play. And now it is the sport where I spend most of my time,” Kapil Dev said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I have been a vice-president and I am on the board, so it is an honour to be chosen by players to be the president. I promise to do my best, as I always have. What gives me even greater pleasure is that I will be able to spend more time with the sport,” he said.

It is learnt that the new chief already has plans to bring a few prestigious tour events to India, work for which has already started.

PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said Kapil Dev’s appointment would help the body scale greater heights.

“We are honoured to have Indian sports icon Kapil Dev take over as the PGTI president. We are confident that the PGTI will scale greater heights under Kapil Dev’s astute leadership as his name has been synonymous with excellence in sports. We wish Kapil Dev all the success,” he said.

Will give my best It’s an honour to be chosen as the PGTI president by players. I promise to do my best, as I always have. I will be able to spend more time with the sport. — Kapil Dev

