Kapp takes SA over the line again

Hamilton, March 17
South Africa edged out hosts New Zealand by two wickets in a thrilling match to continue their unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s World Cup here today.
Seamers Ayabonga Khaka (3/31), Shabnim Ismail (3/27) and Marizanne Kapp (2/44) led the way with the ball as the Proteas bowled out New Zealand for 228 despite skipper Sophie Devine’s 93. Laura Wolvaardt (67) and skipper Sune Luus (51) hit half-centuries before Kapp (34 not out) took South Africa over the line. Kapp was named the Player of the Match for the second time in a row. — PTI
