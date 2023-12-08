Karthikeya shocks fifth seed to enter quarterfinals

Guwahati: India’s Karthikeya Gulshan Kumar stunned fifth seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark to reach the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here today. The 23-year-old defeated Christophersen 21-18 21-15. In women’s singles, fifth seed Aakarshi Kashyap and Unnati Hooda were knocked out, while Malvika Bansod advanced to the last-eight. In women’s doubles, second seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the quarterfinals.

Doha

Lifter Bindyarani fails to complete event, Ajith 2nd

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi put up a disappointing performance at the IWF Grand Prix II as she could not get an overall total in the women’s 55kg event after failing to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in the clean and jerk section. Reigning national champion Narayan Ajith put up an underwhelming display to sign off in the second spot in Group C of the men’s 73kg event.

Mirpur

Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh-NZ Test

Unrelenting rain prompted match officials to call off the entire second day’s play in the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand today. Umpires waited until 2pm local time before deciding play would not be possible. Bangladesh were all out for 172 but snatched control of the contest by reducing New Zealand to 55/5 on Day 1.

Srinagar

I-League: Real Kashmir play out 0-0 draw with Deccan

Sreenidi Deccan FC stayed second in the table after a goalless draw with Real Kashmir FC in their I-League match here today. Deccan now have 17 points from nine matches, while Kashmir are fourth with 14 points from eight matches.

Tauranga (New Zealand)

Asiad gold medallist Abhay bows out in second round

Asian Games gold medallist Abhay Singh and reigning national champion Velavan Senthilkumar bowed out of the New Zealand Open squash tournament in their second round matches here today. Senthil Kumar went down to world No. 3 local favourite Paul Coll 7-11 1-11 2-11, while Abhay lost to world No. 14 Baptiste Masotti of France 8-11 5-11 1-11. Agencies