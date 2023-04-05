Keane a big hit as Spurs held

Liverpool, April 4

Michael Keane made amends for conceding a penalty by scoring off a long-range thunderbolt in the 90th minute to earn Everton a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in a feisty English Premier League game that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

Some Everton fans jumped over the advertising hoardings to celebrate Keane’s dipping strike that took their team out of the relegation zone on Monday and stopped Tottenham from jumping to third place in their first match since the departure of manager Antonio Conte.

“You won’t believe me,” said Keane, a centre-back whose rare goals typically come off headers from set-pieces, “but every now and then I hit the ball like that in training. To see one come off is amazing but honestly, after giving the penalty away, I was buzzing to score.” — AP