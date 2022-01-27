Kemar Roach returns to West Indies for ODIs in India

PTI

St John's (Antigua), January 27

Pacer Kemar Roach has been recalled to the West Indies ODI squad for the three-match series in India beginning February 6.

The ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.

The T20Is will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20 and the Caribbean squad for that is expected to be announced on Friday.

Besides the experienced Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, a middle-order batsman, and Brandon King, an opener, have been recalled to the squad.

Roach has so far played 92 ODIs with 124 wickets.

Bonner made his ODI debut in Bangladesh a year ago and has so far played three matches, while King has appeared in four matches in this format.

Squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith Hayden Walsh Jr.

