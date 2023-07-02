Keys unlocks Eastbourne title

Eastbourne (England), July 1

American Madison Keys prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker Saturday to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2 7-6(13) for her second title at the grasscourt tournament.

The WTA said it was the second longest tiebreaker of the season so far. It was Keys’ seventh career title — and third on grass. “I love coming and playing in Eastbourne,” Keys said. “Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories.” — AP