Khalin, Avani qualify for Asian Games

PTI

Kolkata, April 27

Bengaluru duo Pranavi Urs and amateur Avani Prashanth are tied for the first place at 10-under 206 and will join Aditi Ashok in the Indian women’s team for the Asian Games in China later this year.

Pranavi, trailing Avani by one shot after the second round of the trials at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, carded a 3-under 69 despite a late bogey on the 17th. Avani, still leading by one when she came to the 18th, bogeyed the final hole to fall in a tie with Pranavi in the trials.

In the men’s section, Khalin shot a final round of 4-under 68 that gave him a total of 13-under 203 for 54 holes. SSP Chawrasia also shot a 68 and totalled 11-under 205 for the second place. Joshi and Chawrasia will join Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma in the men’s team.