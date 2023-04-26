Khalin, Drall lead Asian Games trials

PTI

Kolkata, April 25

Khalin Joshi and Amandeep Drall grabbed the lead on the first day of the Asian Games trials for golf which began at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club here today.

Bengaluru’s Joshi had a superb streak of birdies from the first to the fourth and added a fifth on the hole No. 6 on way to a solid 5-under 67 that included a total of seven birdies against two bogeys.

Joshi was followed by Ajeetesh Sandhu, whose 4-under 68 included five birdies and a bogey.

Four players — Rashid Khan, SSP Chawrasia, Aman Raj and Yuvraj Sandhu — all shot a 3-under 69. Two other players, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Baisoya carded a 2-under 70,

while Karandeep Kochhar and S Chikkarangappa shot a 1-under 71.

Among the women, Drall, who had just one birdie in the first 10 holes, dropped a shot on the 11th but holed five straight birdies from the 12th to 16th before dropping a second shot on the 17th and finished at 4-under 68. Drall was followed Diksha Dagar, who shot a 3-under 6. Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth carded a 2-under 70 to be tied-3rd.