Khandker is head coach of Jr women’s hockey team

New Delhi: Hockey India today appointed former skipper Tushar Khandker as head coach of the junior women’s national team. Khandker replaced Harvinder Singh, who was named coach on an interim basis after Eric Wonink left the position in January.

Bengaluru

Bumrah bowling seven overs a day at NCA nets

When is Jasprit Bumrah returning to the Indian team? Neither the injured pacer nor the ones working on him have a definitive answer to that. But the good news is that Bumrah has bowled seven overs in a day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) nets. Bumrah has last played for India during the home T20Is against Australia in September, 2022.

Astana (Kazakhstan)

Boxer Ankit goes down fighting at Elorda Cup

India’s Ankit Narwal went down in a tough bout to Sultan Mussinov of Kazakhstan in the opening round of the Elorda Cup here today. Ankit put up a strong resistance in the 63.5kg category but lost by unanimous decision. Six Indian boxers will open their campaign tomorrow, with 2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) facing Viktoriya Grafeyeva of Kazakhstan.

LONDON

ECB sorry for discrimination following equity report

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has apologised “unreservedly” to those who faced discrimination in the game after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) released a report finding evidence of racism across the sport. The report found the cricket boards had failed to prevent “structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination”, and the ECB acknowledged the need for change. Agencies