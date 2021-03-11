Khelo: GNDU lose in final of men's hockey competition

Bengaluru
Guru Nanak Dev University lost 0-3 to defending champions Bangalore City University in the final of the men’s hockey competition in the Khelo India University Games. Meanwhile, 23-year-old recurve archer Sachin Gupta grabbed three gold medals for Kuruskshetra University.
Coolangatta (Australia)
Amandeep finishes T-34 in NSW Open
Indian golfer Amandeep Drall ended a rollercoaster week with a 6-over 78 to finish T-34th at the NSW Open on the Ladies European Tour. Amandeep finished at 5-over. Vani Kapoor finished T-54 at 9-over and Ridhima Dilawari ended T-59 at 10-over. Sweden’s Maja Stark claimed the title.
Nagoya (Japan)
Gangjee stutters in final round, finishes T-47
Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee shot a 1-over 73 in the final round to finish T-47 at the Crowns on the Japan Tour. Gangjee totalled 1-over. Japan’s Yuki Inamori won the title.
Puerto Vallarta (Mexico)
Lahiri slips to T-35 after third round of 2-over
Anirban Lahiri carded a 2-over 73 in the third round to slip to T-35 from overnight T-18 at the Mexico Open. Lahiri was 5-under. World No. 2 Jon Rahm shot a 68 to sit at 15-under. He opened a two-shot lead.
Naihati
I-League: Arrows held by Sudeva; Kenkre beat Real
Sudeva Delhi were held to a goalless draw by Indian Arrows in an I-League match. In another match, Aravindraj Rajan scored the solitary goal as Kenkre edged past 10-man Real Kashmir 1-0.
New Delhi
India win silver in Asian Youth Beach Handball
India won the silver medal at the youth girls’ Asian Beach Handball Championship in Bangkok. The finish also earned them a spot in the World Youth Beach Handball Championship.
Laguna Niguel (US)
Kobe Bryant rookie jersey to be auctioned
A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, will be sold at auction. The jersey from the 1996-97 season could fetch between $3 million and $5 million in an online auction that begins May 18. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Posting communal harmony pictures from Malerkotla's Eid celebration, Bhagwant Mann says hatred can't vitiate Punjab's atmosphere
The CM tweets Eid celebration pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...