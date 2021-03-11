Khelo: GNDU lose in final of men's hockey competition

Bengaluru

Guru Nanak Dev University lost 0-3 to defending champions Bangalore City University in the final of the men’s hockey competition in the Khelo India University Games. Meanwhile, 23-year-old recurve archer Sachin Gupta grabbed three gold medals for Kuruskshetra University.

Coolangatta (Australia)

Amandeep finishes T-34 in NSW Open

Indian golfer Amandeep Drall ended a rollercoaster week with a 6-over 78 to finish T-34th at the NSW Open on the Ladies European Tour. Amandeep finished at 5-over. Vani Kapoor finished T-54 at 9-over and Ridhima Dilawari ended T-59 at 10-over. Sweden’s Maja Stark claimed the title.

Nagoya (Japan)

Gangjee stutters in final round, finishes T-47

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee shot a 1-over 73 in the final round to finish T-47 at the Crowns on the Japan Tour. Gangjee totalled 1-over. Japan’s Yuki Inamori won the title.

Puerto Vallarta (Mexico)

Lahiri slips to T-35 after third round of 2-over

Anirban Lahiri carded a 2-over 73 in the third round to slip to T-35 from overnight T-18 at the Mexico Open. Lahiri was 5-under. World No. 2 Jon Rahm shot a 68 to sit at 15-under. He opened a two-shot lead.

Naihati

I-League: Arrows held by Sudeva; Kenkre beat Real

Sudeva Delhi were held to a goalless draw by Indian Arrows in an I-League match. In another match, Aravindraj Rajan scored the solitary goal as Kenkre edged past 10-man Real Kashmir 1-0.

New Delhi

India win silver in Asian Youth Beach Handball

India won the silver medal at the youth girls’ Asian Beach Handball Championship in Bangkok. The finish also earned them a spot in the World Youth Beach Handball Championship.

Laguna Niguel (US)

Kobe Bryant rookie jersey to be auctioned

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, will be sold at auction. The jersey from the 1996-97 season could fetch between $3 million and $5 million in an online auction that begins May 18. Agencies