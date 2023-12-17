Khelo Para Games: Armless archer Sheetal Devi wins gold

New Delhi
Armless archer Sheetal Devi continued her stunning form as she won a gold medal in the open category of the compound section at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games here today. Sheetal’s score of 141 was just enough to ward off a serious challenge from UP’s Jyoti Baliyan, who won the silver with a 138, at the JLN Stadium here.
Cuttack
Odisha Masters: All-Indian men’s singles final
World Junior Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty edged out Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan in a thrilling 19-21 21-14 22-20 win to set up an all-Indian final against Sathish Kumar Karunakaran at the Odisha Masters Super 100 here today. Sathish beat Kiran George 18-21 14-21. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also advanced to women’s doubles final with a 21-17 21-13 win over Indonesians Arlya Nabila Thesa Munggaran and Agnia Sri Rahayu.
Valencia
Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium
Indian men’s hockey team produced a listless show to go down 2-7 against Olympics champions Belgium in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament here today. Abhishek (18th minute) and Jugraj Singh (27th) were the two goalscorers for India, while Cedric Charlier (1st), Alexander Hendrickx (10th, 53rd), Tom Boon (26th, 46th) and Thibeau Stockbroekx (13th, 16th) scored for the Belgians. — Agencies
