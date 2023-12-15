Khelo Para Games: Narwal clinches air pistol gold

New Delhi: Haryana’s para shooter Manish Narwal added to his string of fine performances over the past few months by winning the men’s 10m air pistol (SH1 category) gold in the Khelo India Para Games here today. The 21-year-old scored a 240.2 to finish on the top of the podium.
Cuttack
Odisha Masters: Chirag Sen stuns third seed, enters last-8
India’s Chirag Sen, ranked 106th in the world, stunned third seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark in their men’s singles pre-quarterfinal of the Odisha Masters here today. Top seed Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei lost 15-21 16-21 in the women’s singles last-16 to Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong.
Colombo
SLC appoints Jayasuriya as cricket consultant for a year
Sri Lanka Cricket today appointed former opener Sanath Jayasuriya as the full-time cricket consultant for one year to ensure all-round development of the sport in the country. The appointment follows the reconstitution of the national selection panel on Wednesday under new lead selector and former opener Upul Tharanga.
Zurich
Messi, Mbappe, Haaland up for FIFA Best Player award
The FIFA best men’s player award for 2023 will be another contest between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The International Federation of Association Football announced the shortlist on Thursday with the same top three in the voting as for the Ballon d’Or prize that Messi won in October. Agencies
