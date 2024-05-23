Khilari No. 1: Sachin smashes Asian record on way to shot put gold

PTI

Kobe (Japan), May 22

India’s Sachin Sarjerao Khilari defended his gold medal in the men’s shot put F46 category with an Asian record at the World Para Athletics Championships as the country surpassed its best-ever haul in the competition here today.

Dharambir claimed a bronze medal in the men’s club throw F51 category to take India’s tally to 12 medals (five gold, four silver and three bronze) and maintain their third spot in the standings behind China (18-16-14) and Brazil (17-8-5).

Sachin’s gold bettered India’s previous best tally of 10 (three gold, four silver and three bronze) in the 2023 edition in Paris.

Dharambir won bronze in the club throw F51 category. Reuters, SAI

Sachin threw the iron ball to a distance of 16.30 metres, bettering his own Asian record of 16.21m set during the last year’s edition in Paris. His effort also earned him a place in the Paris Paralympics.

The F46 category in para athletics events is for those with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs. These athletes have to transmit power from hips and legs into the throw.

Sachin, who hails from Karagani village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, suffered a mishap during his school days leading to a disability in his left arm.

The stocky 34-year-old lost his muscles from the elbow due to gangrene and despite multiple surgeries, he could never recover.

“I was expecting the gold here and I am happy. I have also qualified for Paris Olympics and hope to win gold there also,” Sachin said.

In the men’s club throw F51 final, Dharambir gradually improved his throws and propelled the club to a distance of 33.61m in his fifth and penultimate attempt to secure the bronze.

With three days to go, India are in with a chance of winning a few more medals and head coach Satyanarayan said he was quite optimistic.

“We are expecting two more gold medals and hoping to touch the 17-medal mark,” said Satyanarayan.

