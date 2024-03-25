Kidambi Srikanth makes semifinal exit in Swiss Open

Basel

Kidambi Srikanth’s winning run at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end after a semifinal loss to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi here. The former world No. 1 squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-15 9-21 18-21 in a gruelling last-four contest that lasted one hour and five minutes on Saturday night.

Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC take home maiden IWL trophy

Odisha FC’s IWL season ended on a flawless note when they outclassed Kickstart FC 6-0 to bag their maiden title. Lynda Kom (11th, 66th 77th minutes), Pyari Xaxa (13th, 22nd) and Karthika Angamuthu (58th) scored for Odisha, who ended two points ahead of Gokulam.

Greater Noida

Haryana confirm 19 medals at sub-junior boxing Nationals

Continuing their dominant show in the tournament, 19 Haryana boxers confirmed medals by entering the semifinals at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship. The girls from Haryana managed to secure 10 medals while the boys sealed the semifinals berths in nine categories.

Lahore

PCB restores Rauf’s contract after written apology

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reinstated Haris Rauf’s central contract after he made his case in a letter, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, a month after the PCB terminated it over the bowler’s refusal to join the Test squad. — Agencies

