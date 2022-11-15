 Kieron Pollard calls time on IPL career, to remain with Mumbai Indians as batting coach : The Tribune India

Kieron Pollard calls time on IPL career, to remain with Mumbai Indians as batting coach

Pollard, who has 3412 IPL runs in 189 matches, had made his MI debut back in 2010

Kieron Pollard calls time on IPL career, to remain with Mumbai Indians as batting coach

Kieron Pollard played for 13 seasons with league giants Mumbai Indians. PTI File



PTI

New Delhi, November 15

One of the most accomplished names in T20 cricket, Kieron Pollard, on Tuesday called time on his IPL playing career after 13 seasons with league giants Mumbai Indians.

The 35-year-old wanted to carry on playing for a few more years but decided to retire from IPL after discussion with the five-time champions.

Pollard, who has 3412 IPL runs in 189 matches, had made his MI debut back in 2010. However, his strong association with the franchise remains as he will be the team's new batting coach.

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians have decided to call time on my IPL career," said Pollard in a statement.

"I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. 'Once an MI always an MI".

Pollard, however, will be playing for MI-owned franchise in the inaugural International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates.

"This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates.

"This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.

"It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of our passionate fans."      Besides five IPL titles, Pollard also helped MI win two Champions League titles in 2011 and 2013. At MI, he will replace Robin Singh as batting coach.

"I must give big thanks to the Coaches, Managers and other backroom support staff we have had at Mumbai Indians and who I now join.

"We would not have achieved the success over the years without their continuing hard work, dedication and commitment to creating the best environment and look forward to emulating their successful approach."

"In particular I would like to pay special tribute to my good friend Robin Singh for his sound advice and guidance over the years and whose very shoes I now fill," said Pollard, who also thanked the Ambani family for their tremendous "love, support and respect".

"Today I make this step with hope and excitement towards the future knowing that I will be playing a role in an institution, whose values align so closely to mine, where 'We are family'," added Pollard.

The other IPL stars who have represented one franchise include Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine and Lasith Malinga.

As MI finished last earlier this year, it became clear that the most successful IPL franchise needed a change in direction.

Pollard too had an ordinary season, managing 144 runs in 11 games.  

#Cricket #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

3
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

4
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

5
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

6
Punjab

Punjab: Former superintending engineer gets 4 years in jail in corruption case

7
Nation

Turkey-Uzbek defence pact will upset India's Central Asia plan

8
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

9
Nation

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

10
World

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 staffers: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...

Shraddha Walker’s father suspects ‘love jihad’ angle, demands death penalty for Aaftab

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends in Amritsar

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings could release Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Phagwara: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across Jalandhar district

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by Patiala civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: Patiala DC

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Sports shop gutted in Patiala village; no one hurt

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police