Kieron Pollard retires from IPL, named Mumbai Indians batting coach

PTI

New Delhi, November 15

Chennai Super Kings today ended their 11-year association with legendary allrounder Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad released star batter Kane Williamson ahead of the IPL’s mini auction. The auction is scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

The day started with Mumbai Indians’ West Indian allrounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the IPL, only to be drafted as the five-time champions’ batting coach. Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players. “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians have decided to call time on my IPL career,” the 35-year-old Pollard said.

In other big movements, Punjab Kings have released last edition’s captain Mayank Agarwal, while West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK have also decided to let go of England’s death-over specialist Chris Jordan. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have released four players.