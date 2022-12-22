 Killing them softly : The Tribune India

Killing them softly

India look to go for kill in second Test as WTC battle heats up

Killing them softly

KL Rahul at the nets. ANI, AP/PTI



Mirpur, December 21

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul would be eager to overcome his lean patch as India look to go for the kill in the second Test against Bangladesh, which begins here tomorrow.

The race for the top two spots in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second position following South Africa’s (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in the two-day Test in Brisbane.

Virat Kohli at the nets. ANI, AP/PTI

The upcoming series against Australia, which starts in Nagpur, will be decisive in India’s bid for a second straight WTC final but they can’t afford any slip-ups against Bangladesh, who showed plenty of fight in the first Test after a poor first innings with the bat.

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma yet to recover from a thumb injury, no changes are expected in the Indian playing XI. The first Test presented a golden opportunity for the likes of Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav and they grabbed it with both hands. The absence of Sharma was hardly felt as Gill shone like a new penny. Having hit his maiden Test ton in Chattogram, he would be keen to build on it. Yadav, playing his first Test since February last year, showcased his artistry with a match haul of eight wickets.

Rahul, too, would look to lead from the front after the disappointment of his two innings in the first Test. Like Chattogram, the Mirupr pitch is expected to be slow and decent for batting, providing Rahul an ideal platform to get runs under his belt ahead of the Australian challenge.

It would be fair to say that Cheteshwar Pujara has consolidated the No. 3 position with a 90 and an unusual attacking 102 not out. It was good to see Pujara going for his shots as India needed to accelerate in the second innings. The stage will also be set for Virat Kohli to score his first Test hundred since November 2019.

India batted at more than four runs per over in the second innings in Chattogram, and it remains to be seen if India would continue with such positive approach again. Considering the conditions, the bowlers will be looking to target the stumps.

As usual, Bangladesh will fancy their chances, given how they batted on Day 4 of the first Test. Rookie opener Zakir Hasan showed he belongs at this level, and senior batters, including Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, will be aiming to bounce back and make big hundreds. Former captain Mominul Haque too could get a game.

“He’d be the first to admit that in last year he hasn’t got the runs. But he is too good a player to not have around. He will definitely be considered for the second Test,” said head coach Russell Domingo. — PTI

‘Good practice for us before Australia series’

Mirpur: The ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh is perfect preparation for the Indian batters before they take on Australia at home on “similar turning tracks” for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, batting coach Vikram Rathour said today. India will take on WTC table-toppers Australia in February in a high-profile four-Test series, which begins in Nagpur. “You expect wickets to turn in the subcontinent, and after this we will be playing an important series against Australia where wickets are expected to turn,” Rathour said. “So it’s good practice for us. It will be good preparation for Indian batters. We are not discussing anything tactically but looking forward to playing good cricket.” PTI

16Cheteshwar Pujara is 16 runs away from becoming the eighth India batter to the 7000-run mark in Test cricket.

6If Axar Patel gets six wickets, he will become the joint fourth-fastest bowler to 50 in Tests, getting there in eight matches.

1KL Rahul (99) is one grab away from completing 100 catches in international cricket.

9Zakir Hasan is the ninth batter to score a debut Test century in the fourth innings. Interestingly, the previous batter to achieve this feat, Kyle Mayers, also did it in Chattogram.

12Bangladesh and India have locked horns in 12 Test matches so far, with India winning ten and the Bangla Tigers still awaiting a victory. Two games have ended in draws.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in 'phone sex' goes viral; his party calls it 'fake'

2
Nation

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

3
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

4
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

5
Coronavirus EXPLAINER

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

6
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

7
Nation

Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet

8
FIFA 2022

Argentina's FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

9
Punjab

Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

10
Trending

Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail hearing at 11am

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire; Indian govt tells states to conduct genome sequencing of samples

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt over PM's covid meeting

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

The Congress's jibe comes just hours before Prime Minister M...

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab's Bathinda

A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

AAP stages walkout from F&CC meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes