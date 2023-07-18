 King Carlos’ II : The Tribune India

King Carlos’ II

Alcaraz’s 2nd Slam signals bigger things | He is a mix of Federer, Rafa and me: Djokovic

King Carlos’ II

Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova pose with their trophies at the Champions Dinner. Reuters



London, July 17

Novak Djokovic knows a thing or two about the talents and intangibles required to win big matches against the best players.

He’s been in 35 Grand Slam finals. He’s won 23 of them. He played Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer a total of 109 times, with head-to-head edges against both. He went 9-5 against them in title matches at Majors.

So it seemed only natural to ask Djokovic to whom he’d compare the new star of men’s tennis — Carlos Alcaraz — after losing to him across five sets and more than four and a half hours brimming with brilliant play and dramatic moments in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

“People have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa and myself. I would agree with that,” Djokovic began, the bitterness of the 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 defeat, and the end of his reign at the All England Club, still sharp. “I think he’s got basically (the) best of all three worlds,” Djokovic said.

Left there, that would stand out as a rather striking endorsement of the precocious Alcaraz, a Spaniard who won the US Open last year and now is one of just five men to collect multiple Grand Slam trophies before turning 21.

Then Djokovic got into specifics. “He’s got this mental resilience and, really, maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive,” said Djokovic, who had won Wimbledon four years in a row and seven times in all. “He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defence that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years,” he said.

With a smile, Djokovic tacked on what he sees of himself in the youngster. “He’s got some nice sliding backhands that (have) some similarities with my backhands. Two-handed backhands. Defence. Being able to adapt. That has been my personal strength for many years,” he said.

When the gist of that assessment was relayed to the No. 1-ranked Alcaraz, his eyes widened and he exhaled under the white bucket hat that became his trademark news conference accessory. Alcaraz was asked how he would describe himself.

“It’s crazy that Novak (would) say that, honestly. But I consider myself a really complete player. I think I have the shots, the strength physically, mentally, enough to (handle) these situations,” Alcaraz said. “Probably he’s right. But I don’t want to think about it. ... I’m full Carlos Alcaraz.” — AP

Vondrousova shoots to No. 10

Carlos Alcaraz held onto No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday by virtue of his victory over No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, and Marketa Vondrousova’s first Grand Slam title pushed her all the way up to a career-high No. 10 on the WTA list.

Alcaraz needs new rivals for a new era

Novak Djokovic was still trying to digest the loss of his Wimbledon crown to Carlos Alcaraz when one reporter asked him whether Sunday’s clash was the start of a great rivalry. The irony was not lost on Djokovic who, despite still operating at his peak, is 36-years-old and in sight of the end of his record-shredding career. “I would hope so, for my sake,” the Serb said. “He’s going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don’t know how long I’ll be around.”

The reality, however, is that world No. 1 Alcaraz could be left without a serious rival, certainly amongst the current Next Gen brigade who appear a long way behind the Spanish phenomenon.

Italian Jannik Sinner, 21, beat Alcaraz at last year's Wimbledon but has reached only one Grand Slam semifinal so far, losing to Djokovic in straight sets last week. Denmark's new world No. 4 Holger Rune, 20, has the game and personality to form a rivalry with his former junior sparring partner Alcaraz.

And for the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev — players who were supposed to have filled the void after the ‘Big Three’ — they have watched Alcaraz zoom by them. Reuters

#England #London #Novak Djokovic #Rafael Nadal #Roger Federer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

7
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

8
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

9
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

10
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...

Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Australia pulls out of hosting

Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Chandy died on Tuesday morning

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

Man found murdered in Indira Colony

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Flood fury: Barring 15, other schools reopen

Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

PPCB acts against factory making single-use plastic

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks