 King leaves the ring : The Tribune India

King leaves the ring

Asiad champion boxer Kaur Singh, who squared up against Ali, dies aged 74

King leaves the ring


Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, April 27

Kaur Singh’s life story was as inspirational as it was unique. From a 20-year-old uneducated farmer in a small village in Punjab, Singh became a household name in the 1980s before spending his final years in anonymity.

The legendary boxer, known for his simplicity and determination, passed away today at the age of 74. The heavyweight boxer, who was an Asian Games champion and famously fought an exhibition match against the great Muhammad Ali, passed away at a hospital in Kurukshetra where he was reportedly undergoing treatment for multiple health problems.

Singh, who had retired from the Army in 1991, was cremated with military honours at Khanal Khurd in Sangrur district. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Late bloomer

Singh’s life was a perfect example of how any goal can be achieved with hard work. Singh, who joined the army in 1971, started boxing in his late 20s. His introduction to the sport came at a small boxing meet at Sunam. What began with an unplanned decision became an obsession for Singh. “He was a simple man, very straightforward,” said Prem Sharma, a former boxing coach at the NIS Patiala. “But he was so determined and committed to his sport. I was a student at the NIS when he was there at the national camp for the 1984 Olympics. He was so fit, had great endurance in the ring. He was also very fast; though a heavyweight boxer, he could run as fast as a lightweight,” he added.

It was this determination that helped Singh become an unconquerable force within a few years of making his debut. He reigned as the national champion for Services from 1979 to 1983.

Asian conqueror

His international record was even more envious. After making a triumphant international debut at the Asian Championships in Mumbai in 1980, he won gold at the King’s Cup in Bangkok and the Asian Championships in Seoul in 1982 before achieving his biggest feat later that year by winning the Asian Games title in New Delhi. He called it the proudest moment of his career.

The newfound stardom, though, did not change Singh’s unassuming nature. During an interview after the Asian Games, Singh was asked how he felt about receiving the gold medal from Amitabh Bachchan. To everyone’s surprise, Singh said he did not know who Bachchan was. “That showed his innocence, which also made him endearing. We became close friends after 1984,” said Sharma.

Singh, who received the Arjuna Award in 1982 and the Padma Shri in 1983, also participated in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, losing in the third round. Despite all his achievements, Singh’s claim to fame remained his bout against former world heavyweight champion Ali in 1980. In a four-round exhibition bout in New Delhi, Singh got a firsthand experience of Ali’s greatness.

Return to roots

After retiring from the Army as a Subedar, he joined the Punjab Police as an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and even worked as a coach with their boxing team. He retired in 2007 and returned to his farming roots in his village. Away from the spotlight, he would spend time working in his fields. He also constantly tried to inspire youngsters in his village to take up sports.

Critical of the administrators and governments for ignoring his achievements, Singh grew even more dissatisfied when serious health issues affected his monetary situation. After spending over 20 days in hospital in late 2017, Singh had told The Tribune that the government’s “indifferent attitude hurt him the most”.

In the ring with Ali

In 1980, Muhammad Ali featured in three four-round exhibition bouts with Indian boxers in New Delhi. One of the lucky ones to have traded punches with the legend was Kaur Singh. The other two Indian boxers were Maluk Singh and Brij Mohan. “I think it was just before the Asian Amateur Boxing Championship in Mumbai,” Kaur Singh had told The Tribune seven years ago. “We were attending a national camp in Patiala and were called to a stadium near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The bout took place during the day, and a lot of people gathered to have a look at him. It was not a bout exactly; it was just a spectacle for the crowd. He was shorter than me but his ring craft and movement took him out of my reach,” Singh had said.

Remember the name

  • After joining Indian Army in 1971, Kaur Singh took to boxing in 1977
  • Won gold medals in National Championships from 1979 to 1983
  • Bagged six gold medals in international competitions, including the Asian Games title in 1982
  • Received the Arjuna Award in 1982 and the Padma Shri in 1983
  • In the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, he won two bouts but lost the third
  • Retired as Subedar from the Army

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honours at ancestral village in Punjab

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

3
Punjab

Family members meet arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal, his aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

4
Sports

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

5
Delhi

15th-century monument razed in Delhi to build Jal Board director's mansion, notice served

6
Punjab

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh was carried out to gain political mileage, alleges SGPC

7
Himachal

Video: Massive fire at new OPD building at IGMC in Shimla

8
Punjab

Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

9
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

10
Haryana

Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told

LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told

Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gen Li Shangfu hold bilater...

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

'The day I will feel helpless, I would...’: WFI chief Brij Bhushan posts personalised video amid sexual harassment allegations

'The day I will feel helpless, I would...’: WFI chief Brij Bhushan posts personalised video amid sexual harassment allegations

2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone

2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone

Robbed by armed gangs, say evacuees

Boy's kind gesture after racial abuse of Indian-origin driver wins hearts in Australia

Boy's kind gesture after racial abuse of Indian-origin driver wins hearts in Australia


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Coaching centre for slum children gets new building, health facilities

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

‘e-Pledge’ against drugs must in schools

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

5 arrested on betting charge

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Man held with 350-gm heroin

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’