Kings reach Dharamsala for final two games

Dharamsala: Playing their final two league games here, Punjab Kings arrived today to a warm welcome. Still alive in the race for the playoffs, Punjab Kings play Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The IPL returns to Dharamsala after a decade. The last time IPL matches were held here was in 2013. tns
