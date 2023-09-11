Kiran George shines brightest

PTI

New Delhi, September 10

Indian shuttler Kiran George said his giant-killing act at the Thailand Open Super 500 earlier this year gave him the self-belief that proved to be the key en route his second BWF title at the Indonesia Masters in Medan today. The 23-year-old, who had won his first title at Odisha Open Super 100 last year, beat Koo Takahashi 21-19 22-20 in a 56-minute final clash.

“In the first three months, I struggled a bit with my form but in Thailand I started playing well and beat some good players. That gave me the self-belief that I could beat anyone,” Kiran said.

Kiran had made a lot of heads turn when he stunned former All England champion Shi Yuqi in Thailand.

Next up for Kiran is the Hong Kong Super 500, starting on Tuesday.