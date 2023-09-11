Kiran George shines brightest

New Delhi, September 10
Indian shuttler Kiran George said his giant-killing act at the Thailand Open Super 500 earlier this year gave him the self-belief that proved to be the key en route his second BWF title at the Indonesia Masters in Medan today. The 23-year-old, who had won his first title at Odisha Open Super 100 last year, beat Koo Takahashi 21-19 22-20 in a 56-minute final clash.
“In the first three months, I struggled a bit with my form but in Thailand I started playing well and beat some good players. That gave me the self-belief that I could beat anyone,” Kiran said.
Kiran had made a lot of heads turn when he stunned former All England champion Shi Yuqi in Thailand.
Next up for Kiran is the Hong Kong Super 500, starting on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed