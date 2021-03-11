KIUG: Defending champions Panjab University end third

Bengaluru

Hosts Jain University clinched the Khelo India University Games championship title after finishing on top of the standings with 32 medals, including 20 gold nedals, here today. Lovely Professional University (17 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze) finished second, while defending champions Panjab University had to be satisfied with the third spot (15 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze).

Kalyani

I-League: Churchill Brothers beat Punjab FC

Churchill Brothers eked out a 2-1 victory over RoundGlass Punjab FC in their I-League match today. At Naihati, Gokulam Kerala’s invincible streak continued as the league leaders thrashed NEROCA FC 4-0.

St John’s (Antigua)

Pooran replaces Pollard as limited-overs captain

Nicholas Pooran has replaced Kieron Pollard as captain of the West Indies One-day international and T20 teams. Pollard retired from internationals last week.

New Delhi

NRAI to fund 14 non-Olympics event shooters for jr WC

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has decided to fund 14 non-Olympics event shooters for the upcoming ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany. India is set to field a 51-strong contingent in the premier event which is set to take place Suhl from May 9 to 20. Agencies