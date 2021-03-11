KIUG: Olympian Nataraj wins three gold medals

Bengaluru: Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj today claimed three gold medals as hosts Jain University dominated the pool by winning as many as 14 gold at the ongoing Khelo India University Games here. Nataraj, representing Jain University, won the 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 4x200m freestyle relay, setting new KIUG records in all the events.

Hyderabad

India to host Asian league handball

India would host the Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship from June 23 to July 4 in Hyderabad. As many as 15 countries, including Qatar, Japan and China, are expected to take part.

Naihati

I-League: Aizawl FC edge past Indian Arrows

Substitute David Zate found the decisive goal as Aizawl FC returned to the winning ways by securing a 2-1 victory over Indian Arrows in the I-League today.

Malappuram

Santosh Trophy: Substitute Jesin scores 5, Kerala in final

Substitute Jesin TK scored an unprecedented five goals as fancied Kerala overcame a deficit to hammer Karnataka 7-3 and storm into the final of the Santosh Trophy national football championship today.

New Delhi

Men’s skeet team end 12th at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

The Indian men’s skeet team comprising Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura and Parampal Singh Guron endured a disappointing outing to finish 12th at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy. The trio shot a combined total of 203 out of 225 to miss out on the medal round.

New Delhi

Saurabh shines as Patil wins women’s 10m air pistol trials

Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men’s 50m pistol competition while Omkar Singh won the men’s 25m center-fire pistol event at the national selection trials. Abhidnya Patil won the women’s 10m air pistol event. Haryana’s Shikha Narwal won three medals on the day. Agencies