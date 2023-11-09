Kiwis look to take off against Sri Lanka

bengaluru, November 8

New Zealand’s bowling unit has been underwhelming at the World Cup, and skipper Kane Williamson today hoped returning pacer Lockie Ferguson could impart some fire to their attack alongside new ball pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Ferguson had missed the last couple of games with right Achilles injury. His presence could be vital for New Zealand as they face Sri Lanka in a must-win match here tomorrow.

“He (Ferguson) balances out our attack nicely and made some really valuable contributions in the tournament and brings a bit of experience as well. So naturally comes in and bowls with that high pace and it complements our new ball bowlers. We’ll have to have a look at the surface and decide on our balance,” Williamson said today.

Williamson backed left-arm pacer Boult to come good in the crunch game against the Lankans.

Boult has taken 10 wickets from eight matches but has not been able to make an impact with the new ball as he often does.

“He’s world class. The second half (of the tournament) or a few of these games that we’ve had, the pitches have been very good and players have been playing well. It can be quite dependent on the assistance you might get as well with the new ball. He’s very experienced and done that on a number of occasions,” he added.

Williamson praised batter Rachin Ravindra for his consistent efforts in the showpiece. “He is clearly an amazing talent and just entered the side and walk into a World Cup and not just any World Cup but here in India and do what he’s done is amazing, he said.” — PTI

Rain threat adds element of unknown

Bengaluru: A forecast for rain has added an unknown element to New Zealand’s final World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka, captain Kane Williamson said. New Zealand occupy the last semifinal slot available but only by virtue of having a better net run-rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan, with all three teams tied on eight points after eight games. “We’ll still have to very much see what the pitch is like. There’s been a lot of weather around and it could look different tomorrow,” said Williamson. “There’s lots of things that we can’t control and the weather is one of those.” Reuters

