Kiwis seal dramatic win over Sri Lanka to claim T20 series

Queenstown: Opening batsman Tim Seifert’s blistering 88 helped New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their thrilling third and final T20I here todau to complete a 2-1 series victory.

Seifert’s brutal assault on Sri Lanka’s bowlers during his 48-ball knock included 10 fours and three sixes as New Zealand cruised for much of their chase of 183, but a dramatic final over when three wickets fell ensured a nervy finish.

New Delhi

Tejaswin wins silver, misses national record by a whisker

Commonwealth Games medallist high jumper Tejaswin Shankar bagged a decathlon silver and came close to breaking the national record at the Jim Click Shootout competition in Arizona, USA. Tejaswin competed in the gruelling 10-event decathlon and scored a cumulative 7,648 points — 10 less than Bharatinder Singh’s national record of 7,658 set in 2011.

Chennai

Sidharth Rawat knocks out Ramkumar in semifinals

Fourth seed Sidharth Rawat upset No. 2 seed Ramanathan Ramkumar 6-3 6-1 in a singles semifinal of the BR Adithyan Memorial ITF men’s Futures tournament at Gandhi Nagar Club here today. Rawat will meet Digvijay Pratap Singh in the final tomorrow.

FREIBURG

De Ligt banger helps Bayern beat Freiburg and stay top

An unstoppable 25-metre strike from defender Matthijs de Ligt handed Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over Freiburg today, keeping them two points clear at the top of the table with seven games remaining. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund struggled to a 2-1 home win over Union Berlin thanks to teenaged substitute Youssoufa Moukoko’s second-half winner. Agencies