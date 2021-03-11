KIYG: Maharashtra in lead, Haryana right behind

Panchkula: Defending champions Maharashtra surged into the lead in the medal table of the Khelo India Youth Games. Maharashtra scooped nine gold medals in the morning but by late evening hosts Haryana clawed their way back into the race, picking up five gold to take the second position. Haryana garnered the most number of medals, though, capturing 23 (5 gold, 6 silver, 12 bronze) to Maharashtra’s 17 (9 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze).
Newcastle
Madappa in top-10, Bhullar moves up
Viraj Madappa shot a 1-under 70 in Round 3 and be placed tied-eighth. Shiv Kapur (76) dropped from tied-third to tied-29th. Gaganjeet Bhullar (69) moved up to tied-16th. Ajeetesh Sandhu (72), Karandeep Kochhar (72) and Jeev Milkha Singh (78) were tied-69th. Meanwhile, a double-bogey on the 17th spoiled Vani Kapoor’s card and she dropped outside the top-20 to finish tied-31st at the Ladies Italian Open. Amandeep Drall ended T-39th.
London
Masterful Root leads England to victory over NZ
Joe Root made a superb unbeaten century to guide England to an impressive five-wicket victory over New Zealand on the fourth morning of the first Test. Former captain Root became the 14th batsman to pass 10,000 Test runs and finished on 115 not out as the hosts chased down the victory target of 277.
Cardiff
Wales end Ukraine’s World Cup dream and 64-year wait
Wales ended their 64-year wait for a place in the World Cup finals as they beat Ukraine 1-0 today to end the war-torn nation’s hopes of reaching Qatar. An own goal from winger Andriy Yarmolenko decided the contest. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad