KIYG: Maharashtra in lead, Haryana right behind

Panchkula: Defending champions Maharashtra surged into the lead in the medal table of the Khelo India Youth Games. Maharashtra scooped nine gold medals in the morning but by late evening hosts Haryana clawed their way back into the race, picking up five gold to take the second position. Haryana garnered the most number of medals, though, capturing 23 (5 gold, 6 silver, 12 bronze) to Maharashtra’s 17 (9 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze).

Newcastle

Madappa in top-10, Bhullar moves up

Viraj Madappa shot a 1-under 70 in Round 3 and be placed tied-eighth. Shiv Kapur (76) dropped from tied-third to tied-29th. Gaganjeet Bhullar (69) moved up to tied-16th. Ajeetesh Sandhu (72), Karandeep Kochhar (72) and Jeev Milkha Singh (78) were tied-69th. Meanwhile, a double-bogey on the 17th spoiled Vani Kapoor’s card and she dropped outside the top-20 to finish tied-31st at the Ladies Italian Open. Amandeep Drall ended T-39th.

London

Masterful Root leads England to victory over NZ

Joe Root made a superb unbeaten century to guide England to an impressive five-wicket victory over New Zealand on the fourth morning of the first Test. Former captain Root became the 14th batsman to pass 10,000 Test runs and finished on 115 not out as the hosts chased down the victory target of 277.

Cardiff

Wales end Ukraine’s World Cup dream and 64-year wait

Wales ended their 64-year wait for a place in the World Cup finals as they beat Ukraine 1-0 today to end the war-torn nation’s hopes of reaching Qatar. An own goal from winger Andriy Yarmolenko decided the contest. Agencies