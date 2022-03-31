KKR taken for a ride

PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 30

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters overcame some nervy moments after leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spun his way to a four-wicket haul to register a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring IPL match here today.

Hasaranga lived up to his Rs10.75 crore price tag as his burst helped RCB dismiss KKR for 128.

The Sri Lankan was ably supported by the pace trio of Akash Deep (3/45), Harshal Patel (2/11) and Mohammed Siraj (1/25) after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl at DY Patil Stadium here.

In reply, Sherfane Rutherford (28), David Willey (18) and Shahbaz Ahmed (27) played crucial innings as RCB survived some anxious moments before overhauling the target, scoring 132/7 in 19.2 overs after Tim Southee (3/20) and Umesh Yadav (2/16) blew away their top-order.

Yadav and Southee troubled their top-order batters with pace and bounce, leaving RCB at 17/3 at one stage. While Anuj Rawat (0) got a thick outside edge off Yadav, Faf du Plessis (5) got a leading edge to the point fielder and Virat Kohli (12) paid the price for playing away from the body. Willey and Rutherford then tried to rebuild the chase with a 45-run stand but Sunil Narine broke the partnership in the 11th over.

Coming to the crease, Ahmed pulled Andre Russell for two sixes as RCB amassed 15 runs. Needing 36 off 30 balls, Ahmed hit another six off Varun Chakravarthy before being deceived by the bowler as RCB slumped to 101/5. —