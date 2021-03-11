KL Rahul ‘gutted’ after groin injury ruled him out of South Africa series

New Delhi, June 9
Opener KL Rahul is “gutted” at not being able to lead India on home soil after a last-minute groin injury ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa.
Rahul will miss the entire series, starting on Thursday, owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training. On the eve of the first game, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named the captain in Rahul’s absence.
“Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.
“Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon,” he said in a tweet.
An elegant batter, Rahul has been in good form in the IPL and was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the series following the lucrative league.
However, the 30-year-old from Bengaluru will now have to report to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide on the future course of treatment.
Besides Rahul, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series after suffering a blow on his right hand while batting on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...