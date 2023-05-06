KL Rahul out of WTC final, to undergo surgery

New Delhi: India’s top-order batter KL Rahul today ruled himself out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and will undergo a thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team. Rahul, who captains LSG in the IPL, has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to the injury he sustained during their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week.

New Delhi

Recovering Pant posts video of walking without crutches

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s recovery following a car crash appeared to be moving in the right path as he is now able to walk without crutches. In a video posted on his social media handle, the 25-year-old Pant was seen throwing his crutches away and walking without any support at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Paris

Messi apologises to PSG for unapproved S Arabia trip

Lionel Messi apologised to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates today for going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorised trip that resulted in his suspension. Messi posted a short video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness and chalk up the controversy to a scheduling misunderstanding.

Worcester (UK)

Pujara brings up third ton for Sussex in four matches

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued to thrive in the English County circuit, bringing up his third century in four matches for Sussex against Worcestershire here today. Despite failing in the two innings against Yorkshire, Pujara bounced back with a resolute knock against Gloucestershire, hitting 151 off 238 balls with 20 fours and two sixes.

New Delhi

AIFF invites bids for new clubs to join I-League

The All India Football Federation today invited bids for new clubs to join the I-League from 2023-24 season onwards. Under the Vision 2047 plan released by the AIFF earlier this year, the federation plans to increase the number of I-League teams in a triple-tier system in order to provide opportunities to aspiring clubs and/or investors from various socio-economic backgrounds. Agencies