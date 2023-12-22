KL Rahul tells Keshav Maharaj of Indian origin about song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ being played every time he walks out to bat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

India and South Africa played their third and final ODI in Paarl, South Africa, on Thursday, with India winning the match by 78 runs.

However, during the match, a fun moment between Indian skipper KL Rahul and South African spinner Keshav Maharaj grabbed the spectators’ attention.

When Maharaj of the Indian origin came out to bat, the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ from the film ‘Adipurush’ was played. After this, wicket-keeper KL Rahul said to Maharaj that every time the South African comes out to bat, the same song is played.

To this, Maharaj replied with a “Yes” and hearing Maharaj’s response, Rahul could be seen smiling.

Hahahahha....Rahul- "Keshav bhai, every time you come, they play this song (Ram Siya Ram) 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/79NtNEbomk — tea_addict 🇮🇳 (@on_drive23) December 21, 2023

The song was also played by the DJ when Maharaj was bowling.

Sanju Samson’s maiden ODI century and Arshdeep Singh’s 4/30 helped India clinch the series 2-1.

