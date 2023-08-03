Klopp cries foul over Saudi transfer window

Singapore, August 2

Juergen Klopp has urged world soccer governing body FIFA to look into Saudi Arabia’s transfer window closing three weeks after Europe’s, with the Liverpool manager fearing major European leagues will lose more players without being able to replace them.

The Premier League’s transfer window closes on September 1, the deadline for most of Europe’s top leagues, but Saudi Pro League clubs can sign players until September 20.

Liverpool have already seen three of their key players — skipper Jordan Henderson, midfielder Fabinho and striker Roberto Firmino — move to Saudi clubs.

“The influence of Saudi Arabia is massive at the moment,” Klopp said.

“Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that’s not helpful. UEFA (Europe’s soccer body) or FIFA must find solutions for that. But in the end, at this moment, I don’t know exactly what will happen. It’s already influential for us but we will have to learn to deal with it... Time will show,” he added.

Marcelo in tears at horror injury to Sanchez

Buenos Aires: Fluminense’s former Brazil international Marcelo was sent off in tears after his lunge at Luciano Sanchez during a Copa Libertadores match left the Argentinos Jrs defender with a horrific injury on Tuesday.

Marcelo was dribbling past Sanchez when his leading foot went past the ball and caught the Argentine high on the shin with force, leaving Sanchez in agony. — Reuters

#Europe #Saudi Arabia