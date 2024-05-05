Koepka seizes control with 64

Singapore, may 4

Brooks Koepka carded a 7-under-par 64 today to seize a three-stroke lead at rain-delayed LIV Golf Singapore.

Koepka is bidding to become the first golfer to record four victories on the LIV circuit. He sits at 12-under 130 for the tournament to lead a quartet of golfers at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course here.

The five-time Major champion followed up his 66 on Friday with a bogey-free round. He overcame a four-hour, 45-minute rain delay to hold a lead over Matthew Wolff (65), Adrian Meronk (66) of Poland, Abraham Ancer (67) of Mexico and Thomas Pieters (67) of Belgium.

Chawrasia slips to T-24

Seoul: SSP Chawrasia carded a sloppy 2-over 73 to slip down to tied-24th at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here today.

After the third round, he is 1-under 212 and 10 behind leader Junghwan Lee after being tied-13th a day earlier. Other Indian player Ajeetesh Sandhu was T-51 after a 74 on the par-71 course.

Bad weather in China

Shenzhen: The third round of the China Open was cancelled today because of thunder and lightning. The European Tour announced it will now be a 54-hole event, with tomorrow’s final round being played in a two-tee, three-ball format. — Agencies