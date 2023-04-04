Koepka warms up for Masters with victory

Orlando, April 3
Brooks Koepka became the first multiple winner in LIV Golf when he made a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot win over Sebastian Munoz. LIV Golf-Orlando came a week before Koepka and 17 other players in the Saudi-funded league go to Augusta National for the Masters.
“Going into next week, that’s what you want to see,” Koepka said, who finished at 15-under 198.
Yin tops LA Open
Palos Verdes Estates: Ruoning Yin became the second Chinese winner in LPGA Tour history, holding off Georgia Hall in the LA Open.” — Agencies
