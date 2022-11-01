Virat Kohli appalled at breach of privacy in Perth hotel

PTI

Perth, October 31

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have reacted strongly to a fan allegedly breaching their hotel privacy in Perth and taking a video of their room while the charismatic batter was playing the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 game against South Africa here on Sunday evening.

The former India captain said he was appalled by the actions of the “fans” and called for his privacy to be respected. Kohli posted a video on social media, which was originally posted on another social media app by an unidentified user with a caption, ‘King Kohli’s hotel room’. The short video scans through the room where Kohli was staying, showing his clothes and belongings. “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote on Instagram, while also posting the video taken by the unidentified fan.

Intruders post room’s video It’s appalling and has made me feel very paranoid about my privacy… Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment. —Virat Kohli

Kohli said he was not okay with such kind of “fanaticism”. “This video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy… Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he wrote further,” wrote Kohli, who has regained his touch during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The cricketer questioned if he could not have privacy in his own hotel room, then where could he really expect any personal space? The Indian team was staying in ‘Crown Resorts’ and the hotel later fired the individuals involved in the incident and also issued an apology.

The original video was also swiftly removed from the social media platform. In the video, titled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli’s personal belongings such as health supplements, collection of shoes, his opened suitcase that contained India jerseys, caps and a pair of glasses on his table. It appears that more than one person, possibly members of hotel staff, were inside the room when the video was shot. Anushka too lashed out at people who disrespected people’s privacy. “Have experienced few incidents where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing,” she fumed in her Instagram story.

#anushka sharma #Cricket #virat kohli