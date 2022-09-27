Virat Kohli breaches the wall

PTI

Hyderabad, September 26

Virat Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in international cricket.

The star batter accomplished the feat in the third T20I against Australia here on Sunday.

Kohli was in full flow on Sunday night, switching between attacker and anchor during the chase. He struck 63 runs in 48 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. His strike-rate was also pretty good at 131.25.

Kohli now has a total of 24,078 runs in 471 international matches across 525 innings at an average of 53.62. His best individual score is an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in a Test in 2019. Apart from this, 71 centuries have come from his bat along with 125 half-centuries.

He has surpassed Indian great Rahul Dravid’s tally of 24,064 runs. Though Dravid’s international count for India stands at 24,208, he also scored 144 runs as part of teams like Asia XI and ICC World XI.

The leading run-scorer for Team India is Sachin Tendulkar. In 664 matches across 782 innings, Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, and a highest of 248 not out.

#Australia #Cricket #rahul dravid #virat kohli