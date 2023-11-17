Kohli hardly needs any pointers, says Rathour

PTI

Mumbai: Virat Kohli understands his role in the team perfectly and does not require a lot of attention from the coaches, said India batting coach Vikram Rathour. Kohli scaled unprecedented heights when he smacked his 50th ODI century and went past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of getting most tons in the format. Kohli scored 117 to fire India to 397/4. “He (Kohli) understands his cricket and we just help him prepare,” Rathour said. “If he needs to ask anything he comes and asks, otherwise we let him be. He knows what he has to do now, that he needs to get in the right mindspace. He bats the way he wants to.”

