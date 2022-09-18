 Kohli might have to bat at top in some games but Rahul will open at T20 World Cup: Rohit : The Tribune India

Kohli might have to bat at top in some games but Rahul will open at T20 World Cup: Rohit

Says team management has absolute clarity on the role of each player in the squad

Kohli might have to bat at top in some games but Rahul will open at T20 World Cup: Rohit

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. PTI file

PTI

Mohali, September 18

Virat Kohli batting at the top alongside him is a “definite option” but India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday made it clear that K L Rahul will remain his opening partner at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Speaking to media ahead of the three-match T20 International series against Australia starting here on Tuesday, Rohit said the team management has absolute clarity on the role of each player in the squad.

The Australia series will be followed by three games against touring South Africa before India leave for the T20 World Cup Down Under.

“Rahul bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some of the games because he is our third opener. In the last match we saw what he did (as opener) and we are obviously happy about that,” Rohit said referring to Kohli’s hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup earlier this month.

It was Kohli’s first hundred since November 2019 and 71st overall. While calling Kohli as the team’s back-up opener, Rohit also clarified that Rahul remains his opening partner.

“K L Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position a lot. His performances often go noticed. He is a very important player for India.

“If you look at his performances over last two-three years, it has been very good. I want to make it clear to everyone that we have absolute clarity on this and kya khichdi pak rahi hain we know it very well. There is no confusion,” said the skipper on a lighter note.

Rahul’s strike rate has been questioned for sometime now and with Kohli finding form at the Asia Cup, the debate over who should be Rohit’s opening partner has intensified.

“We are clear what KL brings to the table for us. He is match winner for us as well. We have not picked a back-up opener and Virat can obviously open for us. He has done that well for his IPL franchise over the years,” Rohit added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

2
Chandigarh

Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

3
Punjab

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

4
Punjab

Punjab police conduct simultaneous cordon and search operations across state

5
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Australia | Samantha Armytage Keto Gummies [Weight loss] - Is Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies AU Scam!

6
Trending

'Domesticated, maimed and hunted':  IFS officer shares cheetah-human relationship and cause of its extinction in 1952 through decades-old videos, pictures

7
Nation

PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy, aims to cut transport cost

8
Nation

US seizes on Modi's SCO remarks to claim India 'distancing' from Russia

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours

10
Nation

Ladakh standoff: No complete pullback for now

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

No objectionable videos found with the accused so far: Mohal...

Those who posted objectionable videos of Chandigarh University girl students will get strictest punishment, says Kejriwal

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours

Kejriwal assures strict action against guilty; Punjab School...

Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges

Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges

The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...

Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah reintroduction

'Pathological liar': Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah reintroduction

Modi had made the remarks after releasing three of the eight...

Sonali Phogat death case: CBI, forensic officials reach nightclub ‘Curlies’ for investigation

Sonali Phogat death case: CBI, forensic officials reach nightclub ‘Curlies’ for investigation

The actor and BJP leader was allegedly drugged at the nightc...


Cities

View All

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Five traders issued challan for violating ban on plastic items

3-day polio drive begins today

MC collects Rs 16 lakh property tax in a day

Book donation camp organised

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours

Chandigarh University incident very unfortunate, time to stand with our sisters: Actor Sonu Sood

Sippy Murder Case: Court grants Kalyani month to check challan

Charging EVs to cost about Rs 9 per unit

Fearing defeat in Gujarat, BJP trying to ‘crush’ AAP in name of fighting corruption, alleges Kejriwal

Fearing defeat in Gujarat, BJP trying to ‘crush’ AAP in name of fighting corruption, alleges Kejriwal

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Jamia Millia Islamia bans entry of Safoora Zargar, 2 other ex-students for ‘agitating’ on campus

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Kurala village residents allege illegal sand mining

DC, SDM pad up to promote sports in state

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Slew of sporting events mark Punjab games

Surjit Hockey Society gets Rs 1-lakh donation

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Two lose Rs 5.35L to online frauds in Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI, 'aide' nabbed for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Man held for raping woman in Ludhiana

3 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Patiala Centre Games conclude on vibrant note

Health Dept utilises all vaccine doses, zero wastage achieved

Residents irked over defunct street lights in parts of city

With five fresh cases, swine flu scare in Patiala district