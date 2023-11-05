 Kohlimania : The Tribune India

Kohlimania

Turns 35 today, is on verge of equalling Sachin’s record

Kohlimania

Virat Kohli. PTI



Tribune News Service

Rohit Mahajan

Kolkata, November 4

Pandemonium and madness? Just a normal day in the life of Virat Kohli.

The evening before Kohli turns 35, there was pandemonium at the gate from which Kohli, and his teammates, would have entered the Eden Gardens. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, is incredibly popular, too, but Kohli drives fans to a mania.

The fans at the gates had no hope of meeting Kohli, the most they could have got was a mere glimpse of the man through the team bus’s windows — yet they waited and waited, restive and noisy, milling in front of the gate until the mounted police dispersed them.

There was mania, to a lesser extent, inside the ground, too — in the stand behind the nets where Kohli trained, a crowd of perhaps 100 men, women and children had gathered. Spotting him, they started chanting ‘King Kohli, King Kohli’, but a look and gesture from Kohli silenced them.

The spotlight is always on him, but it’s become brighter since Kohli made 103 not out against Bangladesh on October 19, for that was his 48th ODI century, one short of Sachin Tendulkar’s record. He missed a 100 by five runs against New Zealand in Dharamsala, and by 12 runs against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Is the noise affecting him? Rahul Dravid, the Indian coach, has not spotted anything amiss. “I think Virat’s been really relaxed, batting really well for us,” Dravid said. “Really keen to do well, as he always is. So I haven’t noticed anything different. He’s always been the same. He’s always been professional, always been hardworking, always been switched on. So, nothing different.”

Dravid said Kohli wouldn’t be thinking of his 49th ODI, century, or even turning 35 tomorrow. “I don’t think he’s thinking too much about 49 and 50, and certainly not about his birthday, getting a year older!” Dravid said. “He’s been really focused on winning the tournament, playing some good cricket for us.”

Through the evening madness, before and after the nets, Kohli personified calmness. Thirty-five tomorrow, he’s no longer the ‘young captain’ of 27 who, in 2015, had shouted obscenities at a journalist after mistaking him for a scribe he had a disagreement with. Why, by the 2019 World Cup, too, we had a different Kohli in view — the man who urged Indian supporters not to heckle Steve Smith with shouts of ‘cheater’ for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2019. He’s also been saying and doing the right things for years — supporting women’s rights, for instance, or causes related to the environment.

#Cricket #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists 'sent to hell': Army

2
Chandigarh

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

3
Trending

'Maafi bhi tayar rakhe..': Elvish Yadav hits back at Maneka Gandhi following snake venom claims

4
Haryana

Haryana minister slams Punjab Government over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

5
India

Sexual harassment at Bengaluru mall: Retired headmaster surrenders before cops

6
India

ISRO chief Somanath withdraws autobiography after controversy

7
Sports

Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him

8
Sports

ICC World Cup: Pakistan pip New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method to keep semis hopes alive

9
India

On poll eve, PM Modi extends free-ration scheme for 5 years

10
Delhi

Pollution crisis: Delhi battles toxic air, urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app

Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app

Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...

AQI still ‘severe’, Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Israel ignores US call to allow more aid to Gaza

Israel ignores US call to allow more aid to Gaza


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Bid to scuttle protest, say students

No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

In a first, GMCH-32 sets up millet clinic, launch soon

~1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 11L

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Ex-councillor attacked

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits