Kohli’s dismissal by Chahal initiates meme fest on Twitter, Rajasthan Royals too participates

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 6

Yuzvendra Chahal’s run out showing pavilion to Virat Kohli has taken up center stage for netizens. In a contest played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chahal was bowling to Virat when latter tried to grab a quick single. Chahal, however, was quick enough to collect the throw of Sanju Samson and blow away stumps before Virat could reach the crease.

The former RCB captain walked back scoring just 5 off 6 as RCB went three down in the ninth over chasing a target of 170.

As Chahal had played under RCB franchise for quite long, netizens have started a meme fest accusing him of being ungrateful towards his former captain.

Yuzi Chahal when he meets virat kohli after the match pic.twitter.com/ikraNfxOjb — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) April 5, 2022

Chahal running out Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/WBbHIq25vG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2022

Virat Kohli and Yuji Chahal facing each other : pic.twitter.com/fxqSBUtGp7 — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) April 5, 2022

Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle also shared a meme in the backdrop of this event.