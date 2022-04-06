Kohli’s dismissal by Chahal initiates meme fest on Twitter, Rajasthan Royals too participates

Chandigarh, April 6
Yuzvendra Chahal’s run out showing pavilion to Virat Kohli has taken up center stage for netizens. In a contest played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chahal was bowling to Virat when latter tried to grab a quick single. Chahal, however, was quick enough to collect the throw of Sanju Samson and blow away stumps before Virat could reach the crease.
The former RCB captain walked back scoring just 5 off 6 as RCB went three down in the ninth over chasing a target of 170.
As Chahal had played under RCB franchise for quite long, netizens have started a meme fest accusing him of being ungrateful towards his former captain.
Yuzi Chahal when he meets virat kohli after the match pic.twitter.com/ikraNfxOjb— ASmemesss (@asmemesss) April 5, 2022
Chahal & Samson when they run out Virat Kohli #RCBvsRR #Samson #Chahal pic.twitter.com/PHOGnShany— Prabhat Singh ❁ (@iampbdawn) April 5, 2022
Chahal during runout. pic.twitter.com/Ggg7WpMVf5— Yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) April 6, 2022
Leaked scene of Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra chahal from today's match :-#RRvsRCB #RCBvRR #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/0craHqYqEJ— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) April 5, 2022
.@yuzi_chahal and @devdpd07 playing against RCB tonight. #RRvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/QpteUJU6AY— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 5, 2022
Chahal running out Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/WBbHIq25vG— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2022
Virat Kohli and Yuji Chahal facing each other : pic.twitter.com/fxqSBUtGp7— PrinCe (@Prince8bx) April 5, 2022
Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle also shared a meme in the backdrop of this event.
When your ex comes back to haunt you! 😜— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022
