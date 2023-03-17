Kohli’s message fired me up: Kanika

Mumbai, March 16

Talented all-rounder Kanika Ahuja said it was a discussion with India batting great Virat Kohli which fired her up as she blasted a 46 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore finally end their losing streak in the Women’s Premier League here.

The 20-year-old from Patiala smashed 46 off 30 balls, the highest score by an uncapped player in the WPL so far, as RCB chased down a tricky 136 to secure a five-wicket win against UP Warriorz on Wednesday.

“He told us to not put ourselves under pressure when we are out there in the middle. He said it is a matter of pleasure that we are getting to play here because not everyone gets the opportunity,” said Kanika.

“The thing I had in my mind was that come what may, we have to win. The target was also low, hence we could take our time. We waited for loose balls to capitalise,” she added. — PTI

Cancer patient mother elated

Patiala: After playing the most important innings of her senior career, Patiala’s Kanika Ahuja said that her mother Seema Rani was the driving force behind her success. The 20-year-old dedicated her match-winning knock, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory over UP Warriorz, to her mother. Back home, Kanika’s family was elated by her success. Kanika’s grandfather Satpal Ahuja revealed that Seema Rani was detected with cancer in November and is undergoing treatment in Sangrur. “Despite being weak due to the ongoing chemotherapy treatment, Seema watched the match,” Ahuja said. “She was elated watching Kanika’s match-winning knock. Seema wants to watch Kanika play live,” he added. Kanika, who started playing cricket when she was 13, has captained Punjab’s under-16 and under-19 teams. The allrounder was bought by RCB for Rs 35 lakh. — Ravneet Singh

Gardner stars for GG

Mumbai: Ashleigh Gardner justified her top billing among the overseas recruits with a superb all-round performance that ensured a hard-fought 11-run victory for Gujarat Giants over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League here today. After setting a target of 148, Gujarat bowled out Capitals for 136 in 18.4 overs. Gardner first scored 51 off 33 balls and then took 2/19.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 147/4 (Wolvaardt 57, Gardner 51*, Deol 31; Jonassen 2/38); Delhi Capitals: 136 in 18.4 overs (Kapp 36; Gardner 2/19). pti