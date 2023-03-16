 'Virat Kohli's message fired me up': Kanika Ahuja after securing RCB's maiden win in WPL : The Tribune India

'Virat Kohli's message fired me up': Kanika Ahuja after securing RCB's maiden win in WPL

The 20-year-old from Punjab smashed 46 off 30 balls, the highest score by an uncapped player in WPL so far

'Virat Kohli's message fired me up': Kanika Ahuja after securing RCB's maiden win in WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Kanika Ahuja plays a shot during a Women's Premier League T20 cricket match against UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai on March 15, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, March 16

Talented allrounder Kanika Ahuja said it was a discussion with India batting great Virat Kohli which fired her up as she blasted a rapid 46 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore finally end their losing streak in the Women’s Premier League here.

The 20-year-old from Punjab smashed 46 off 30 balls, the highest score by an uncapped player in the WPL so far, as RCB chased down a tricky 136 to secure a five-wicket win against UP Warriorz on Wednesday.

“Virat sir told us there is nothing about pressure here, it is all about the pleasure,” Ahuja told media during the first press conference of her career.

Kohli did not attend Indian team’s optional training session on Wednesday and instead met the RCB’s squad which is competing in the WPL here in Mumbai.

“He told us to not put ourselves in pressure when we are out there in the middle. He said it is a matter of pleasure that we are getting to play here, not everyone gets the similar opportunity,” said Ahuja, who wants to bat 360 degrees like Suryakumar Yadav.

RCB had a nightmare start to the inaugural edition of the WPL as they lost five matches on the trot.

As a captain of the RCB men’s team, Kohli too has seen many ups and downs, including the bottom finishes in the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

“I’ve been playing IPL for 15 years. And I haven’t won it yet. But that doesn’t stop me from being excited every year. That’s all I can do. That’s the effort I can put into every game and every tournament that I play,” Kohli said during his pep talk, a video of which was posted by RCB in twitter.

“If we win, great. If we don’t, then I am not going to go to my grave thinking that if only I had won an IPL, I would be a happy man. It doesn’t happen like that. So always think about the opportunity that you have rather than how bad it is right now.

“There is always a flip side to it, and it could always be worse than this. And the fact that we haven’t won the IPL, but I still feel that we have the best fans in the world.

“Only because we were always committed to every game that we played for RCB. That has been the most special thing for our fans. There’s no guarantee of giving you a cup every year, but there’s a guarantee of giving your 110% every year, and that’s all you can strive to do.” The RCB side were left in familiar doldrums when they were reduced to 60 for four, with top players—Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry—all back to the pavillion.

Ahuja then took charge of the proceedings and hammered eight fours and a six during her knock, adding 60 runs for the fifth wicket with Richa Ghosh (31) to help her side record their first win in six matches.

“The thing I had in my mind was that come whatever may, we have to win. The target was also low, hence there was time for us to take our time and play accordingly. We waited for loose balls to capitalise,” she said.

Ahuja revealed that her mother was the driving force behind her becoming a cricketer, dedicating this knock to her.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down: Report

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman who made shoplifting her 'lucrative full-time job' in UK convicted, had garnered over half a million pounds

4
Punjab

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

5
Nation

'Seems like whole Delhi has choked': Commuters face traffic snarls for third day on trot

6
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora

7
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

8
Punjab

Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate in Brisbane

9
Nation

Thackeray versus Shinde: Supreme Court poses probing questions on Governor's role

10
Punjab

In Cabinet rejig, Punjab CM divests Arora of 2 key portfolios

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

The details about the crew are awaited

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...

Have said nothing against India, will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair: Rahul Gandhi

Said nothing wrong, will speak in Parliament if allowed: Rahul Gandhi

Attending Parliament for the first time on Thursday since th...

PM plans to slap several false cases against Sisodia, alleges Kejriwal as CBI registers another FIR

PM plans to slap several false cases against Manish Sisodia, alleges Arvind Kejriwal as CBI registers another FIR

Kejriwal’s comments come after the CBI registers an FIR agai...

My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year

My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes one year in office

Mann was addressing the media


Cities

View All

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Amritsar G20: Foreign delegates agree on sharing research data, promoting innovation

Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city Amritsar

Theft reported at Kharar police station

Laptop stolen from Kharar police station

55% liquor vends in Chandigarh go unsold, only 43 find takers

7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

Chandigarh: Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

CAG Audit report flags Kharar building in disuse

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader’s plea on March 24

Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Chief Justice Jha to inaugurate courts complex in Hoshiarpur

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Govt to rejuvenate village ponds by adopting ‘Seechewal-Thapar’ model

43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry