Korea Open: Lakshya Sen in Round 2, Bansod follows suit

PTI

Suncheon, April 5

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and fast-rising Malvika Bansod progressed to the second round of the men’s and women’s singles competitions, respectively, after registering gruelling three-game wins at the Korea Open Super 500 here today.

While Sen staved off a spirited challenge from local hope Choi Ji Hoon 14-21 21-16 21-18 in just over an hour in his opening round match, Bansod rallied to notch up a stunning 20-22 22-20 21-10 win over world No. 24 Han Yue of China.

Sixth seed Sen, who has been in sensational form in the last six months with back-to-back final finishes at the German Open and the All England Championships, will next meet Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Unseeded Bansod, who had reached the finals of Syed Modi Super 300 in January, will face the sixth-seeded Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round.

However, it was curtains for Swiss Open finalist HS Prannoy as he went down meekly to Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei 17-21 7-21 in 41 minutes.

In the men’s doubles, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost 14-21 19-21 to Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia, while Bokka Navaneeth and B Sumeeth Reddy went down 14-21 19-21 to the sixth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. —